Roy Hodgson: 'I want desire and passion'

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that he will be looking for "desire", "passion" and "enthusiasm" when he takes charge of the side for the first time this weekend.

The 70-year-old was appointed as the Eagles' new boss on a two-year deal on Tuesday, one day after Frank de Boer's short reign was brought to an end.

Palace have lost all four of their Premier League games so far by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline, but Hodgson insists that he is encouraged by what he saw in last weekend's unlucky 1-0 loss at Burnley.

"What I always look for in every game is character, I am looking for desire and people who share your passion and enthusiasm," the former England manager told Sky Sports News.

"You are also looking for people who at least give the impression they are trying to do what the team wants them to do.

"At the moment, I think we have a lot of work to do for me to feel fully confident that every player fully understands with his role what I am looking for and what I would like him to do. I want to see a team that shows the fans that they really care.

"We have lost four games and the last one I watched really closely. I didn't see too much lack of commitment, or desire or fight in that game, so I don't expect to see it on Saturday."

Palace welcome 13th-placed Southampton in the encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.