Sep 16, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Southampton
 

Roy Hodgson: 'I want desire and passion'

Roy Hodgson manager of England looks thoughtful during the international friendly match between England and Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016 in London, England
© Getty Images
New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says that he wants "desire", "passion" and "enthusiasm" from his players this weekend.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 18:44 UK

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that he will be looking for "desire", "passion" and "enthusiasm" when he takes charge of the side for the first time this weekend.

The 70-year-old was appointed as the Eagles' new boss on a two-year deal on Tuesday, one day after Frank de Boer's short reign was brought to an end.

Palace have lost all four of their Premier League games so far by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline, but Hodgson insists that he is encouraged by what he saw in last weekend's unlucky 1-0 loss at Burnley.

"What I always look for in every game is character, I am looking for desire and people who share your passion and enthusiasm," the former England manager told Sky Sports News.

"You are also looking for people who at least give the impression they are trying to do what the team wants them to do.

"At the moment, I think we have a lot of work to do for me to feel fully confident that every player fully understands with his role what I am looking for and what I would like him to do. I want to see a team that shows the fans that they really care.

"We have lost four games and the last one I watched really closely. I didn't see too much lack of commitment, or desire or fight in that game, so I don't expect to see it on Saturday."

Palace welcome 13th-placed Southampton in the encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Read Next:
Hodgson 'has sympathy' for sacked De Boer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roy Hodgson, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Jack Wilshere in action during a Bournemouth training session on November 23, 2016
Roy Hodgson to move for Jack Wilshere?
 Roy Hodgson manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group E match between Lithuania and England at LFF Stadionas on October 12, 2015
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson 'backed with £40m transfer kitty'
 Roy Hodgson manager of England looks thoughtful during the international friendly match between England and Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016 in London, England
Roy Hodgson: 'I want desire and passion'
Hodgson 'has sympathy' for sacked De BoerRoy Hodgson defends England recordPardew: 'Hodgson will bring discipline'Hodgson appointed Palace managerRoy Hodgson: 'Palace deal is close'
De Boer in line for £2m Palace payoff?De Boer's brother speaks out on axeAllardyce: 'I wish Hodgson all the best'Premier League Bingo: Matchday FiveIan Wright: 'Frank de Boer had to go'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
 