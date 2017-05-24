Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly on Crystal Palace's shortlist of replacements for Sam Allardyce.

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering hiring Roy Hodgson as Sam Allardyce's replacement.

The 62-year-old announced on Tuesday evening that he has resigned as manager after just five months in the job.

Allardyce, who also suggested that he has retired from management, has now paved the way for a new coach at Selhurst Park, and according to Sky Sports News, Hodgson is on the shortlist of replacements.

While attending the LMA Awards, Hodgson told the broadcaster: "I am not after a job but at the same time, I am not looking to turn down jobs.

"I am in a happy situation that if one day someone comes to me and says 'we would like you to take on this job' and I like the idea of it, then I would be more than happy to do it."

Hodgson has been out of work since leaving his role as England boss after Euro 2016 last summer.