A report claims that Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has informed the club of his intention to step down, a week on from keeping the Eagles in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce has reportedly walked out on Crystal Palace after just five months at the helm due to a disagreement in transfer policy.

The 62-year-old returned to club management in December following a short stint in charge of the England national side, which lasted just 67 days before he was forced to depart in the wake of an undercover newspaper sting.

Allardyce achieved his target of keeping Palace in the top flight this season, being given plenty of backing during the January transfer window when close to £30m was spent on new recruits, but the Daily Mail reports that he has now decided to quit.

It is suggested that the experienced boss met with club chiefs on Tuesday afternoon and asked for certain assurances when it came to future transfer spending before committing to a new deal, which he was not given.

Allardyce is said to have informed chairman Steve Parish that he wants out and will not back down, though the Eagles hope to pursue further talks with the former Sunderland manager and his representatives before making any official announcement.

Tony Pulis has previously stunned Palace by walking out on the club, albeit towards the end of the summer rather than the start, following a similar disagreement in transfer spending.