Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Jason Puncheon: 'Roy Hodgson can help Crystal Palace push forward'

Jason Puncheon celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon believes that new first-team manager Roy Hodgson has what it takes to get the Eagles' season moving in the right direction.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 12:09 UK

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has expressed faith in Roy Hodgson, believing that the veteran manager has what it takes to get the Eagles' season moving in the right direction.

The 70-year-old was appointed as Frank de Boer's successor on Tuesday evening after the Dutchman was sacked following a fourth straight Premier League defeat, a 1-0 loss at Burnley.

Hodgson has been out of work since stepping down as England manager after a disappointing Euro 2016 where the Three Lions were knocked out by Iceland in the last 16.

However, Puncheon believes that the former Liverpool, Inter Milan, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion boss has the quality and managerial experience to improve the Eagles.

"He comes with a wealth of experience," Puncheon told Sky Sports News.

"He's managed some big, big players and he's managed in a wide range of leagues. He was the national manager for our country and that speaks volumes for itself.

"Structure is [going to be] important to help us push forward. We've got good players and we've got a good structure that has helped players grow and improve in the past."

Palace are yet to score in the league this season and have conceded seven goals in their opening four games this term.

Steven Reid for Burnley on August 5, 2014
Read Next:
Hodgson appoints Reid as Palace coach
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jason Puncheon, Roy Hodgson, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Steven Davis celebrates getting the opener during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton - as it happened
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Team News: Virgil van Dijk on Saints bench
 Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on with assistant Sammy Lee during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm Sammy Lee exit
Result: Southampton pour more misery on PalacePuncheon: 'Hodgson can lift Palace'Hodgson appoints Reid as Palace coachHodgson confident of Palace survivalRoy Hodgson: 'I want desire and passion'
Roy Hodgson to move for Jack Wilshere?Hodgson 'backed with £40m transfer kitty'Hodgson 'has sympathy' for sacked De BoerRoy Hodgson defends England recordPardew: 'Hodgson will bring discipline'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 