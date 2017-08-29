Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Pape Souare pleased with Crystal Palace return

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare is delighted to have returned to action after more than a year on the sidelines following a road accident.
Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has expressed his joy at having returned to action during a Development League clash with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since being involved in a road accident on the M4 in September 2016 which left him needing to be airlifted to hospital.

More than a year since his last appearance in a Palace shirt, the Senegal international was back in action with a 45-minute runout today, and he is delighted to finally be able to play football again.

"It was very nice to be back playing at Selhurst Park and I really enjoyed it. I have been working hard with the medical team and it's great that I am able to be back today," he told the club's official website.

"I played at wing-back today, but I feel comfortable in that position because I have played there before but now it is about working hard to keep getting my fitness to the level it needs to be so I am ready to challenge for the first-team squad when I can.

"This is my first main injury I have had since playing football and really I am just delighted to be in a position to be playing and I would like to thank the medical team for all the work they have done to get me back to this stage so that I am ready to be playing again.

"I was always focused on my rehab and always believed that one day I would be back. I knew that after my operation I would have to work hard to make sure that I was strong enough to play. It has been a long journey, so it is pleasing to have played half of this game."

Souare fractured his jaw and thigh during the crash.

