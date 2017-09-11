Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace to sack Frank de Boer on Monday?

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace will reportedly announce the exit of head coach Frank De Boer on Monday.
Crystal Palace have reportedly made the decision to sack head coach Frank de Boer after just five games in charge.

During the summer, the Palace hierarchy decided to name De Boer as a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who resigned from the position after keeping the Eagles in the Premier League.

However, Palace have lost each of their four league matches during the current campaign without scoring a goal, which represents the worst start from a top-flight team since 1924.

Palace made noticeable improvements during the 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Sunday and wasted numerous chances to gain at least a point at Turf Moor but according to Sky Sports News, chairman Steve Parish has opted to part ways with the Dutchman after just 77 days.

It has been claimed that two sources have stated that a formal announcement will be made later on Monday as Palace act before their next fixture at home to Southampton.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite for the position, and could be named as De Boer's successor within the next 24 hours.

Crystal Palace confirm Frank de Boer departure
