A Crystal Palace fan has been arrested after invading the pitch to confront Damien Delaney at half-time during Sunderland's 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The man appeared to grab the Palace defender's shirt before being led away by security, while the player was substituted at the break, though Palace boss Sam Allardyce said it was not because of the altercation.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement confirming the arrest: "A 23-year-old man was arrested at half-time in the Crystal Palace v Sunderland game, after running on the pitch. He was arrested under the Football (Offences) Act 1991. The man remains in custody at a south London police station."

Palace found themselves four goals down by the half-tie whistle, prompting an outpouring of boos and criticism by the home supporters, and the scoreline stayed the same by the end of the match, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.

The Eagles have won only one league game in seven since Allardyce took over on December 23.