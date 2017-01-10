Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Sammy Lee appointed Sam Allardyce's assistant manager at Crystal Palace

Bolton Wanderers coach Sammy Lee looks on during a pre-season friendly at the Reebok Stadium on July 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace announce the appointment of Sammy Lee as the club's new assistant manager to Sam Allardyce.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 12:04 UK

Crystal Palace have appointed former England assistant Sammy Lee to work alongside current boss Sam Allardyce.

The coaching pair spent time together during Allardyce's reign at Bolton Wanderers, with Lee also featuring in roles at Liverpool and Southampton.

"I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy," Allardyce said in a statement following the appointment.

"It was great working with him at Bolton and is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well."

Liverpool-born Lee has spent two spells coaching at international level with the England setup.

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Palace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'
>
View our homepages for Sammy Lee, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Bolton Wanderers coach Sammy Lee looks on during a pre-season friendly at the Reebok Stadium on July 26, 2013
Sammy Lee appointed Sam Allardyce's assistant manager at Crystal Palace
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Palace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassAllardyce: 'Palace may have to spend big'Palace linked with Hull winger Snodgrass
Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'Allardyce takes positives from Bolton drawSam Allardyce keen on Motherwell striker?Allardyce looking forward to Bolton returnPalace keen on Rennes winger Ntep?
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version