Crystal Palace announce the appointment of Sammy Lee as the club's new assistant manager to Sam Allardyce.

Crystal Palace have appointed former England assistant Sammy Lee to work alongside current boss Sam Allardyce.

The coaching pair spent time together during Allardyce's reign at Bolton Wanderers, with Lee also featuring in roles at Liverpool and Southampton.

"I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy," Allardyce said in a statement following the appointment.

"It was great working with him at Bolton and is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well."

Liverpool-born Lee has spent two spells coaching at international level with the England setup.