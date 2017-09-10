Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon insists that his side are improving despite them registering a fourth straight loss.

An early effort from Burnley striker Chris Wood was enough to decide the contest at Turf Moor, further piling the pressure on new Eagles manager Frank de Boer.

In spite of the loss, Puncheon says that his side deserved at least a point from the encounter, however, and insists that it is only a matter of time before they get off the mark.

"It is very difficult to take, we got punished for one mistake. On another day we would have got at least one point," he told BBC Sport.

"Scott Dann is normally good in front of goal, it is just one of those days. I would like to think the manager is not judged on that performance, we were much improved. But we didn't get the points.

"We definitely feel we are coming together, you saw that today. We had passion and belief."

Next up for Palace is a home encounter with Southampton next weekend.