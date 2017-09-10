Sep 10, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 18,862
Burnley
1-0
Crystal Palace
Wood (3')
Brady (34')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Benteke (75')

Jason Puncheon: 'Crystal Palace are improving'

Jason Puncheon celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon insists that his side are improving despite them registering a fourth straight loss.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has insisted that his side are improving despite them falling to a fourth consecutive defeat this afternoon.

An early effort from Burnley striker Chris Wood was enough to decide the contest at Turf Moor, further piling the pressure on new Eagles manager Frank de Boer.

In spite of the loss, Puncheon says that his side deserved at least a point from the encounter, however, and insists that it is only a matter of time before they get off the mark.

"It is very difficult to take, we got punished for one mistake. On another day we would have got at least one point," he told BBC Sport.

"Scott Dann is normally good in front of goal, it is just one of those days. I would like to think the manager is not judged on that performance, we were much improved. But we didn't get the points.

"We definitely feel we are coming together, you saw that today. We had passion and belief."

Next up for Palace is a home encounter with Southampton next weekend.

