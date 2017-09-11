Frank de Boer says that he is "very disappointed" to have been sacked by Crystal Palace after a little over three months in charge of the club.

The 47-year-old lasted a little over three months in the job after a tough start to the 2017-18 season, which has seen his side lose their opening four league games without scoring a goal.

De Boer, who was sacked by Inter Milan in similar circumstances last year, is now the shortest-serving permanent Premier League boss in terms of games managed.

Using Instagram to open up on his sacking, the Dutchman said: "Very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future."

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is the favourite to replace De Boer, who has spent just 162 days combined in office across his past two jobs.