Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer "very disappointed" by Crystal Palace sacking

Frank de Boer says that he is "very disappointed" to have been sacked by Crystal Palace after a little over three months in charge of the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Frank de Boer has thanked Crystal Palace supporters and players following the club's 'disappointing' decision to swing the axe.

The 47-year-old lasted a little over three months in the job after a tough start to the 2017-18 season, which has seen his side lose their opening four league games without scoring a goal.

De Boer, who was sacked by Inter Milan in similar circumstances last year, is now the shortest-serving permanent Premier League boss in terms of games managed.

Using Instagram to open up on his sacking, the Dutchman said: "Very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future."

Very disappointed about the decision but never the less I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their support. Good luck for the future. 👍🏻🔴🔵#cpfc

A post shared by Frank de Boer (@frank150570) on

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is the favourite to replace De Boer, who has spent just 162 days combined in office across his past two jobs.

Roy Hodgson speaks during a press conference on June 28, 2016 in Chantilly, France
Read Next:
Roy Hodgson favourite to replace De Boer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Frank de Boer, Roy Hodgson, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm Frank de Boer departure
 Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace to sack Frank de Boer on Monday?
 Chris Wood celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
De Boer "very disappointed" by sackingRoy Hodgson favourite to replace De BoerDe Boer future 'to be decided in next 48 hours'De Boer: 'I will fight for Palace future'Townsend: 'Players must step up'
De Boer "cannot believe" Palace defeatJason Puncheon: 'Palace are improving'Result: Wood gives Burnley win over PalaceTeam News: Wood starts for BurnleyDe Boer: 'Palace not a one-day project'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 