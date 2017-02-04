Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce reportedly cancels a four-day trip to Dubai in the wake of his side's humiliating 4-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Sunderland.

The Eagles conceded three goals in quick succession at the end of the first half on their way to the humiliating defeat, leaving them level with the Black Cats at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Club chairman Steve Parish questioned the players after the match, while Allardyce called them in for a 7am session the following day as a punishment for their performance.

Numerous reports now suggest that Allardyce has also decided to cancel a four-day warm-weather trip to Dubai, which was scheduled for after Saturday's Premier League match with Stoke City, when Palace have a two-week break.

Allardyce took his Sunderland squad to the same location last season and subsequently steered the Black Cats to safety, but the club are concerned with how that trip would look to fans after such a damaging defeat.

Palace's fellow relegation rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland are both expected to take the opportunity to train abroad while the FA Cup fifth round takes centre stage, but the Eagles will instead be put through their paces in England now.