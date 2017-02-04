Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,310
Crystal Palace
0-4
Sunderland

Zaha (32'), Ward (66'), Puncheon (84')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Kone (9'), Ndong (43'), Defoe (45', 45')
Larsson (6'), Januzaj (31'), Kone (71')

Crystal Palace 'cancel trip to Dubai after Sunderland defeat'

Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce reportedly cancels a four-day trip to Dubai in the wake of his side's humiliating 4-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has reportedly cancelled the team's planned trip to Dubai following their 4-0 home defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

The Eagles conceded three goals in quick succession at the end of the first half on their way to the humiliating defeat, leaving them level with the Black Cats at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Club chairman Steve Parish questioned the players after the match, while Allardyce called them in for a 7am session the following day as a punishment for their performance.

Numerous reports now suggest that Allardyce has also decided to cancel a four-day warm-weather trip to Dubai, which was scheduled for after Saturday's Premier League match with Stoke City, when Palace have a two-week break.

Allardyce took his Sunderland squad to the same location last season and subsequently steered the Black Cats to safety, but the club are concerned with how that trip would look to fans after such a damaging defeat.

Palace's fellow relegation rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland are both expected to take the opportunity to train abroad while the FA Cup fifth round takes centre stage, but the Eagles will instead be put through their paces in England now.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Read Next:
Parish 'spoke to players' after defeat
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Steve Parish, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Free agent Martin Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?
 Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
Crystal Palace 'cancel trip to Dubai after Sunderland defeat'
 Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him
Parish 'spoke to players' after defeatPalace target Caceres turns down Milan contractIghalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Met Police confirm Palace fan arrestAllardyce: 'Fear has gripped the players'
Result: Sunderland run riot at PalaceTeam News: Palace unchanged for Sunderland visitLive Commentary: Palace 0-4 Sunderland - as it happenedJurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureSakho completes Palace loan move
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand