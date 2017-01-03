Yohan Cabaye reportedly has an angry confrontation with a Crystal Palace fan following his side's defeat to Swansea City at Selhurst Park.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Yohan Cabaye reportedly exchanged expletives with an angry Crystal Palace supporter after the final whistle of the team's defeat to Swansea City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The Eagles were dealt a blow in their battle for Premier League survival when they lost 2-1 to the Swans, with Angel Rangel scoring the winner in the 88th minute.

According to the Daily Mail, one male fan in the crowd targeted Cabaye with verbal abuse throughout the match, with an eyewitness telling the publication that he repeatedly yelled: "You fucking French c***".

It is believed that the taunts continued after the game when Cabaye applauded the fans, and the player responded by allegedly pointing and swearing at the fan, who reportedly needed to be held back by friends.

The midfielder, who joined Palace from Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, has scored two Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season.

The club currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.