Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke 'surprised' by Sam Allardyce exit

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is "still happy" at the club despite the recent exit of manager Sam Allardyce.
Sunday, June 4, 2017

Christian Benteke has admitted that he was left surprised by the sudden departure of manager Sam Allardyce, but insists that it will make no difference to his own Crystal Palace future.

Allardyce announced a fortnight ago that he intends to retire after more than a quarter-of-a-century in senior management, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Benteke has seen his own future come under the spotlight, with reports earlier this year suggesting that he is considering a summer transfer from Selhurst Park, but the Belgium international has moved to play down talk of an impending exit.

"It was a surprise for me," Benteke told Sky Sports News. "I was on holiday when I heard. He's a big man, he knows what he's doing. I'm still happy because I am playing the way I want to play and the last few weeks the team did well."

Benteke joined Palace for a club-record fee of £27m last summer, scoring 17 goals in his maiden campaign in South London.

