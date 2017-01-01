Crowd generic

Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace need to sign two players in January'

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Sam Allardyce believes that Crystal Palace need two players in the January window with his side struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 20:17 UK

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Crystal Palace need to sign two players in the January transfer window.

The Eagles sit just two points off the drop zone following their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on New Year's Day, Allardyce's second game in charge following the sacking of Alan Pardew.

"There are really high prices, especially in England with really high wages, paying over the odds," the ex-England boss told Sky Sports News.

"That's what we'll have to do in our current situation. Or we go abroad and risk it a little bit more because they are much more affordable, so the decision is whether we do that or stick with one player in this country.

"I think we need two players, although we defended well today and Wayne Hennessey was outstanding."

Palace will take on fellow strugglers Swansea City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Allardyce: 'Swansea bigger than Arsenal game'
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Olivier Giroud nets scorpion kick in Arsenal win over Crystal Palace
 Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce: 'Swansea City bigger than Arsenal game'
Allardyce stresses need for two playersTeam News: Ozil misses Palace clash due to illnessWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Allardyce 'confident' of keeping ZahaAllardyce: 'I turned down offer from China'
Zaha called into Ivory Coast squadHarry the Hornet escapes disciplinary actionReport: Palace eyeing Gibbs from ArsenalSunderland to reject any bids for Defoe?Allardyce 'eyes Defoe reunion' at Palace
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version