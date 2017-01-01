Sam Allardyce believes that Crystal Palace need two players in the January window with his side struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Crystal Palace need to sign two players in the January transfer window.

The Eagles sit just two points off the drop zone following their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on New Year's Day, Allardyce's second game in charge following the sacking of Alan Pardew.

"There are really high prices, especially in England with really high wages, paying over the odds," the ex-England boss told Sky Sports News.

"That's what we'll have to do in our current situation. Or we go abroad and risk it a little bit more because they are much more affordable, so the decision is whether we do that or stick with one player in this country.

"I think we need two players, although we defended well today and Wayne Hennessey was outstanding."

Palace will take on fellow strugglers Swansea City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.