Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce: 'Convincing Crystal Palace players of tactics changes was not easy'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Sam Allardyce reveals convincing the Crystal Palace players to take on a new style of football following his appointment at Selhurst Park was not easy.
Sam Allardyce has admitted that convincing the Crystal Palace players to take on a new style of football was not easy.

The Eagles' 3-0 win against Arsenal on Monday night left them six points clear of the Premier League's bottom three.

However, Palace secured just four points from Allardyce's first eight games in charge, and he said it took a while for the players to renounce the attacking football championed by previous manager Alan Pardew.

"The key element for me was to stop conceding goals," the 62-year-old told the Evening Standard. "It has a negative vibe about it sadly but is critical for all clubs in how successful they are going to be.

"My message was if we stop the goals going in we will get out of trouble. That creates the opposite then. It creates more flair, more excitement, more goals and better results.

"How can a style be [described as] open and attractive if you lose? I cannot grasp it. People are even brainwashing other coaches and managers, getting away from the basic elements that bring you success.

"The team were playing with a more attractive and open style before I came but it was not winning matches. Convincing the players was not easy but I had to change that style."

Up next for Palace is Saturday's Premier League home clash with Leicester City.

Wilfried Zaha and Mark Noble in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace on April 2, 2016
Allardyce admits Zaha could leave
