Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has resigned himself to possibly paying over the odds if the club identify the "right player" in the January transfer window.

The 62-year-old confirmed that he will discuss his transfer plans with chairman Steve Parish in the next couple of days, and that funds will be made available to him.

However, Allardyce bemoaned the fact that extortionate price tags for players could make the process of brokering deals difficult.

"I saw a lot of players for the first time which gives me an indication, when I speak to the chairman next week, on what I think we need," Allardyce, who replaced Alan Pardew in December, told Sky Sports News.

"We shall have some money to spend but it will have to be more than a bit at this level now because the prices of players are astronomically high, particularly players in this country. We will have to pay what we have to pay if we can identify the right player which makes us better."

Palace, currently 17th in the Premier League table, claimed a goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.