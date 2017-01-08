Crowd generic

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace may have to pay high prices to strengthen squad'

Sam Allardyce the West Ham manager looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Ham United at KC Stadium on September 28, 2013
Sam Allardyce believes that Crystal Palace may have to pay large sums of money if they identify the "right player" during the January transfer window.
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has resigned himself to possibly paying over the odds if the club identify the "right player" in the January transfer window.

The 62-year-old confirmed that he will discuss his transfer plans with chairman Steve Parish in the next couple of days, and that funds will be made available to him.

However, Allardyce bemoaned the fact that extortionate price tags for players could make the process of brokering deals difficult.

"I saw a lot of players for the first time which gives me an indication, when I speak to the chairman next week, on what I think we need," Allardyce, who replaced Alan Pardew in December, told Sky Sports News.

"We shall have some money to spend but it will have to be more than a bit at this level now because the prices of players are astronomically high, particularly players in this country. We will have to pay what we have to pay if we can identify the right player which makes us better."

Palace, currently 17th in the Premier League table, claimed a goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Allardyce takes positives from Bolton draw
expand