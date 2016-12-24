Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace job easier than Sunderland one'

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that the task of keeping the Eagles in the Premier League is easier than doing the same with Sunderland last season.
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that the task of keeping the Eagles in the Premier League is easier than achieving the same feat with Sunderland in his last club job.

Allardyce maintained his record of never being relegated from the top flight as a manager when he steered the Black Cats to safety last season, before leaving the Stadium of Light to take over as England boss.

The 62-year-old lasted just 67 days in charge of the national team, though, and he is now back in club management with Palace, who currently sit one point clear of the relegation zone following a run of one win in 11 games.

"You've got to do it, it's part of the quick process to try to turn around a difficult situation at the moment. It's not as difficult as the position Sunderland were in, I don't think," he told Sky Sports News.

Allardyce's first match in charge of the Eagles will come against Watford on Boxing Day.

Crystal Palace appoint Sam Allardyce as new manager
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew
Sam Allardyce 'appointed Crystal Palace manager'
David Moyes: 'Jermain Defoe not for sale at any price'
Latest team news: Manchester United vs. Sunderland
Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace job easier than Sunderland one'
