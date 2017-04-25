Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce believes that he is enjoying the "best spell" of his 26-year managerial career following wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Eagles have won six and lost just one of their last eight matches in the Premier League to double their points tally for the season and climb seven points clear of the relegation zone.

That run includes victories over the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, leaving Allardyce full of confidence for the visit of high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"Some of the best results I've had in my long career as a Premier League manager, Chelsea and Liverpool away, Arsenal at home," he told reporters.

"We can't take our foot off the gas and think we've done it. That's how we beat West Brom, they hit 40 points and relaxed.

"It's probably the best spell I've had as a manager, in terms of an eight-game period, given who we've beaten and how we've done it."

Palace are now just two points short of the 40-point mark.