Sam Allardyce: 'England sacking was one of my darkest moments'

Sam Allardyce takes England training on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce describes his sacking by England after only 67 days in charge as one of the "darkest moments" of his career.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 13:11 UK

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that being sacked by England was one of the "darkest moments" of his career.

The 62-year-old landed his dream job in the wake of England's disappointing display at Euro 2016, but lasted just 67 days before being forced to step down following an undercover media sting.

However, Allardyce is now back in management with Crystal Palace, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Eagles yesterday, and he believes that his decision to take the job is proof that he has moved on from the England debacle.

"The first four weeks was something that was one of the darkest moments in my career, certainly the early reaction which was a bit hysterical to say the least, looking back on it," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm talking about me and my wife and my family, we all had to deal with that problem - my children, my grandchildren at school.

"But eventually time passes by, you overcome those adversities and you move on. Moving on for me is taking this job."

Allardyce's first match will come against Watford on Boxing Day.

Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Read Next:
Steve Holland named England assistant
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
A beaming Sam Allardyce on September 6, 2016
Crystal Palace appoint Sam Allardyce as new manager
 Alan Pardew is on the defensive during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew
 'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Sam Allardyce 'appointed Crystal Palace manager'
Allardyce: 'Palace job easier than Sunderland'Allardyce: 'England exit was darkest moment'Allardyce to be given funds in January?Allardyce looking to bring "joy" to PalaceMillen: 'Pardew is upset and disappointed'
Sam Allardyce arrives for Palace talksArsenal hand trial to non-league defenderAllardyce 'to begin Crystal Palace talks'Pardew "sad" to leave Crystal PalacePalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More England News
Sam Allardyce takes England training on August 30, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'England sacking was one of my darkest moments'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'
 Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland 'still up to three months from return to fitness'
Steve Holland named England assistantKaramoko Dembele makes England debutFA to appeal FIFA fine over poppiesHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysFA and Nike extend England kit deal
Hodgson 'scarred' by England experienceTerry to join Southgate's England team?Hodgson: 'Rooney has England future'Hodgson endorses Southgate appointmentRoy Hodgson wants management return
> England Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand