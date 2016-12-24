New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce describes his sacking by England after only 67 days in charge as one of the "darkest moments" of his career.

The 62-year-old landed his dream job in the wake of England's disappointing display at Euro 2016, but lasted just 67 days before being forced to step down following an undercover media sting.

However, Allardyce is now back in management with Crystal Palace, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Eagles yesterday, and he believes that his decision to take the job is proof that he has moved on from the England debacle.

"The first four weeks was something that was one of the darkest moments in my career, certainly the early reaction which was a bit hysterical to say the least, looking back on it," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm talking about me and my wife and my family, we all had to deal with that problem - my children, my grandchildren at school.

"But eventually time passes by, you overcome those adversities and you move on. Moving on for me is taking this job."

Allardyce's first match will come against Watford on Boxing Day.