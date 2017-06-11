Emmanuel Adebayor claims that joining Crystal Palace in January 2016 was the "only error" he made during his time in England.

Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that joining Crystal Palace was the worst decision he has made in his career.

The 33-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park on a short-term deal in January 2016 but scored just one goal in 15 appearances for the club before being released that summer.

The unsuccessful spell was a far cry from his previous experiences at the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, and the Togo international acknowledged that it was an error to join the Eagles.

"I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country. I was happy there, my family too," Adebayor is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016. I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: 'Manu, you have to start playing again!' It was the worst decision of my career."

Adebayor now plays for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.