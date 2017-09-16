Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Southampton from Selhurst Park.
Palace are now under the management of former England boss Roy Hodgson, who replaced Frank de Boer as head coach earlier this week.
The hosts will enter the match rock bottom of the Premier League table - losing all four of their games this season without scoring a single goal.
Southampton, meanwhile, have collected five points from their opening four fixtures to occupy 13th position in the table.
Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
PALACE: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Fosu-Mensah, Schlupp; Loftus-Cheek, McArthur, Cabaye; Puncheon, Benteke, Townsend
SAINTS: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Lemina; Tadic, Long, Redmond
© Offside
© Offside
🔴🔵— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 16, 2017
The boss is here!#southlondonandproud#CRYSOU pic.twitter.com/ElyKbXwIgZ
💬#SaintsFC's @NathanRedmond22 gives his thoughts ahead of kick-off against #CPFC: pic.twitter.com/BjrSyb8eXW— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 16, 2017
70 - Roy Hodgson (70y 38d) is the 3rd manager to take charge of a @premierleague game in his 70's after Alex Ferguson & Bobby Robson. Golden pic.twitter.com/jrPb6Rk3kN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017