Andros Townsend undergoes ankle surgery, out of England games

Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Andros Townsend will miss England's upcoming games against Scotland and France after undergoing ankle surgery, but he hopes to be back in time for pre-season.
Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has been ruled out of England contention after undergoing surgery on his troublesome ankle.

The 25-year-old will play no part in the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup 2018 qualifier against Scotland, nor the friendly with France three days later.

Townsend sat out Palace's final Premier League game of the season against Manchester United last weekend due to the ongoing issue, which flared up in the recent win over Hull City.

After going under the knife Townsend will now need time to recover, but Sky Sports News reports that the ex-Newcastle United ace - who was linked with his former side earlier this week - is confident of being back in time for pre-season training.

Townsend featured in 36 of Palace's league matches last season, while also representing national side England three times.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
