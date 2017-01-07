Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that he is looking forward to go back to Bolton Wanderers as the two sides prepare to meet in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he is looking forward to going back to Bolton Wanderers as the two sides prepare to meet in the FA Cup.

The Eagles will take on the Trotters, who are currently second in League One, on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the competition.

Allardyce managed Bolton between 1999 and 2007, and together they enjoyed considerable success in the Premier League during that time.

"They are riding high, Bolton, at the top of League One after a few poor years," Allardyce told journalists at Palace's press conference on Friday.

"I think they will play their best game of the season tomorrow. If we don't earn the right to play, they could upset us. I have sent out the warning signs.

"For me, it's very sad to see what's happened [to Bolton] but I will enjoy going back to that fantastic stadium. Obviously I want to beat them, I want to disappoint them."

Bolton were relegated from the top flight in 2012 and remained in the Championship for four years before falling into League One last summer.