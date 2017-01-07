Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Reebok Stadium
BoltonBolton Wanderers
vs.
Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce looking forward to Bolton Wanderers return

Sam Allardyce manager of West Ham United signals during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City at Boleyn Ground on February 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that he is looking forward to go back to Bolton Wanderers as the two sides prepare to meet in the FA Cup on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he is looking forward to going back to Bolton Wanderers as the two sides prepare to meet in the FA Cup.

The Eagles will take on the Trotters, who are currently second in League One, on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the competition.

Allardyce managed Bolton between 1999 and 2007, and together they enjoyed considerable success in the Premier League during that time.

"They are riding high, Bolton, at the top of League One after a few poor years," Allardyce told journalists at Palace's press conference on Friday.

"I think they will play their best game of the season tomorrow. If we don't earn the right to play, they could upset us. I have sent out the warning signs.

"For me, it's very sad to see what's happened [to Bolton] but I will enjoy going back to that fantastic stadium. Obviously I want to beat them, I want to disappoint them."

Bolton were relegated from the top flight in 2012 and remained in the Championship for four years before falling into League One last summer.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce manager of West Ham United signals during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City at Boleyn Ground on February 1, 2014
Sam Allardyce looking forward to Bolton Wanderers return
 Rennes' French forward Paul-Georges Ntep dances as he celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Metz on March 7, 2015
Report: Crystal Palace monitoring Rennes winger Paul-Georges Ntep
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
England international Wilfried Zaha included in final Ivory Coast squad
Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'Cabaye 'in angry exchange with fan'Allardyce slams "outrageous" penalty decisionResult: Swansea City lift survival hopes Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea - as it happenedAllardyce urges players to "control their nerves"Palace, Brighton favourites to land LampardBirmingham bid £4m for Bakary Sako?Christian Benteke to reject big-money move?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Bolton Wanderers News
Sam Allardyce manager of West Ham United signals during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City at Boleyn Ground on February 1, 2014
Sam Allardyce looking forward to Bolton Wanderers return
 A general view outside the ground prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at the Macron Stadium on January 3, 2015
Report: Bolton Wanderers in talks with American investors
 Zach Clough in action for Bolton Wanderers in March 2015
Bolton Wanderers planning quiet transfer window
Liverpool to loan out youngster in January?Brown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongBolton on radar of Saudi investors?Bolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedPeter Odemwingie 'to join Bolton'
Kaiyne Woolery switches Bolton for WiganBolton announce quartet of signingsLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giantsWheater rejoins Bolton on one-year dealArsenal agree Rob Holding deal
> Bolton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version