Croatia vs. Kosovo abandoned due to weather

The World Cup qualifier between Croatia and Kosovo is called off midway through the first half due to poor weather.

The two sides were still goalless when the referee called the players together midway through the first half, with conditions made unplayable by standing water on the surface of the pitch.

After discussions with his officials and both captains, the referee eventually decided to call the game off due to the weather.

Croatia currently sit top of the pile in Group I, although they would be overtaken by either Ukraine or Turkey this evening if either win their match against each other.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are bottom but do have one point to their name courtesy of a draw with Finland on matchday one.