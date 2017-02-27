Crowd generic

Dario Gradi 'to appeal against FA suspension from working in football'

A general view of The Alexandra Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe Alexandera and Peterborough United on September 7, 2013
Dario Gradi will reportedly appeal against his FA suspension preventing him from working in football.
Monday, February 27, 2017

Crewe Alexandra's former director of football Dario Gradi will reportedly appeal against a suspension that stops him from working in football.

The 75-year-old was ordered by the FA to step away from the sport on an interim basis in November last year in relation to the historic child sex abuse scandal.

It has been speculated that the suspension is either linked to alleged incidents of abuse at his club while he was working there or claims that he visited the house of a 15-year-old youth team player while he worked at Chelsea in the 1970s to "smooth over" an allegation of sexual assault by then-chief scout Eddie Heath.

According to BBC Sport, Gradi's solicitors are gathering character references from coaches, players and executives that he has worked alongside in order to fight his case.

The former Crystal Palace coach is believed to be determined to clear his name.

