Crowd generic

Crewe Alexandra

David Artell: 'Crewe Alexandra players could end up as milkmen'

A general view of Gretys Road home of Crewe Alexandra prior to the Coca Cola League One match between Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town at Gresty Road on August 5, 2006
© Getty Images
Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell warns his players that they could end up "with a job as a milkman" if the club are relegated from the Football League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 18:43 UK

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has warned his players that they could end up "with a job as a milkman" if the club are relegated from the Football League.

The Alex currently sit 20th in League Two, seven points clear of 23rd-placed Leyton Orient and 10 clear of bottom club Newport County.

Since taking charge following Steve Davis's sacking in January, Artell has led his side to just two victories in nine games, and their last league fixture was a 4-0 defeat at Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Artell told BBC Sport: "I've told the players they have a choice - either work hard and improve, or it's oblivion. That's for their careers, this football club and every one of us. They'll end up in the Conference North on £200 a week with a job as a milkman.

"We saw again the fragility after going 1-0 down. I'd have rather watched paint dry than the first 45 minutes. You have to dig in. Once the second goal went in, we relaxed and just lost all structure. It was the worst performance since I've taken charge."

Up next for Crewe is a tricky away trip to high-flying Portsmouth on Saturday.

A general view of The Alexandra Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe Alexanders and Peterborough United on September 7, 2013
Read Next:
Smith to return to Newcastle after Crewe injury
>
View our homepages for David Artell, Steve Davis, Football
Your Comments
More Crewe Alexandra News
A general view of Gretys Road home of Crewe Alexandra prior to the Coca Cola League One match between Crewe Alexandra and Northampton Town at Gresty Road on August 5, 2006
David Artell: 'Crewe Alexandra players could end up as milkmen'
 A general view of The Alexandra Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe Alexandera and Peterborough United on September 7, 2013
Dario Gradi 'to appeal against FA suspension from working in football'
 Sports Mole logo
Ex-football coach Barry Bennell denies sex assault charges
Dario Gradi under FA interim suspensionMore police forces open sex abuse probesBennell charged with indecent assaultPaedophile ex-coach Bennell found unconsciousFIFA 'monitoring' sex abuse allegations
Crewe launch child abuse investigationDunford: 'Bennell worse than Savile'PL: 'No complacency in safeguarding youths'Clarke: 'FA will do its all to help victims'Gradi denies knowledge of Crewe abuse
> Crewe Alexandra Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster34208666422468
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth33195952361662
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle34151365649758
4Portsmouth33168949301956
5Luton TownLuton331412749311854
6Exeter CityExeter341661255381754
7Stevenage34164145651552
8Mansfield TownMansfield34131294338551
9Colchester UnitedColchester34148125043750
10Grimsby Town34138134040047
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe34138134244-247
12Cambridge UnitedCambridge33137134340346
13Barnet341113104346-346
14Morecambe33137134248-646
15Blackpool331014949371244
16Crawley TownCrawley33126154152-1142
17Yeovil TownYeovil34913123340-740
18Cheltenham TownCheltenham34911143846-838
19Notts County34107173858-2037
20Crewe AlexandraCrewe34812143652-1636
21Accrington StanleyAccrington32811133646-1035
22Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool34811154358-1535
23Leyton Orient3485213655-1929
24Newport County33511173753-1626
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 