World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Italy
vs.
IsraelIsrael
 

Davide Zappacosta called into Italy squad

Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
New Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta receives a call into the Italy squad for Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Israel.
New Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has been called into the Italy squad for Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Israel.

The 25-year-old was left out of the initial selection as he completed a deadline-day move to Chelsea.

However, Italy will be without Leonardo Bonucci for Tuesday's clash with Israel after the Juventus centre-back picked up a yellow card during the 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday night.

Leonardo Spinazzola also picked up an injury in the same match, and Zappacosta, who has four international caps to his name, has been called into the squad to boost the options available to head coach Giampiero Ventura.

Italy are currently second in Group G, three points behind Spain, with three qualification matches to play.

Torino FC head coach Giampiero Ventura looks on during the TIM Cup match between Torino FC and AC Cesena at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 1, 2015
Your Comments
