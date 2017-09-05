Davide Zappacosta called into Italy squad

New Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta receives a call into the Italy squad for Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Israel.

The 25-year-old was left out of the initial selection as he completed a deadline-day move to Chelsea.

However, Italy will be without Leonardo Bonucci for Tuesday's clash with Israel after the Juventus centre-back picked up a yellow card during the 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday night.

Leonardo Spinazzola also picked up an injury in the same match, and Zappacosta, who has four international caps to his name, has been called into the squad to boost the options available to head coach Giampiero Ventura.

Italy are currently second in Group G, three points behind Spain, with three qualification matches to play.