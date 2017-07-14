New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United keen on Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo?

Friday, July 14, 2017

Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three clubs in the Championship.

The teenager is yet to make a first-team appearance at Stamford Bridge but after netting 23 goals in the youth side last season, the next step in his development is likely to come in the Football League.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Bristol City have all shown an interest in the 18-year-old.

With Jon Dadi Bodvarsson likely to leave this summer, Wolves are in the market for a new forward, while Leeds continue to look for backup to star man Chris Wood.

Bristol City have previous links with Chelsea after their season-long loan deal for Tammy Abraham during the last campaign, with the England Under-21 international ending his spell with 26 goals.

Ugbo has just 12 months remaining on his existing deal, but Blues head coach Antonio Conte allegedly wants to see how he performs in senior football before fresh terms are agreed.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
