New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata offered lucrative deal by Tianjin Quanjian?

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian reportedly offer a lucrative deal to Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata, who is also a target for Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata has reportedly been given the opportunity to move to the Chinese Super League.

Morata has frequently been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu and although a transfer to Manchester United failed to materialise, Chelsea appeared favourites to sign the Spanish international ahead of next season.

However, according to Onda Cero, the 24-year-old has received a lucrative offer from Tianjin Quanjian to make the switch to China.

It has been suggested that a proposal of £500,000 per week is on the table on a contract which would last until 2022, leaving Morata with a decision to make over his future.

Last season, Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions but he was only used as backup by Zinedine Zidane, with as many as 24 appearances coming from the bench.

Morata still has four years remaining on his existing deal at the Champions League holders.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United keen on Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata offered lucrative deal by Tianjin Quanjian?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
How did shirt sponsors impact transfers in 2016-17?
Blues, Liverpool remain keen on Aubameyang?Watford announce Chalobah signingBatshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt ZoumaChelsea 'agree £40m Bakayoko deal'
Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'Stoke in pole position to sign Zouma on loan?Chelsea's Van Ginkel set for PSV move?Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'Zola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata offered lucrative deal by Tianjin Quanjian?
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Madrid complete Dani Ceballos signing
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United expect new David de Gea bid from Real Madrid?
Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareRodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern moveMbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Morata to train alongside Man Utd
Benzema wins appeal in blackmail case Chelsea 'on brink of Danilo deal'Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squadJames Rodriguez joins Bayern on loanBetis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 