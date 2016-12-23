New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois 'wants Real Madrid move'

Thibaut Courtois flashes a smile in the direction of an obsessed reporter at a Chelsea press conference on December 8, 2015
A report claims that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.
European Football Editor
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Los Blancos were 'in talks' over the transfer of the Belgian international, who has been key in Chelsea's rise to the top of the Premier League this season.

In September, the 24-year-old, who spent three straight seasons on loan at Madrid giants Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, claimed that he 'misses the Spanish lifestyle' and would be interested in a return to La Liga.

According to Marca, Courtois is content with life at Chelsea, but would find it difficult to turn down Real Madrid next summer and has his eyes on a return to Spanish football.

Real Madrid tried to sign Spain number one David de Gea from Man United in the summer of 2015, but the Spaniard ultimately remained at Old Trafford and signed a new long-term contract.

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
