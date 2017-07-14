New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon pens new deal, returns to Fulham on loan

Lucas Piazon of Chelsea FC running with the ball during the friendly match between Chelsea FC and the Singha Thailand All-Star XI Rajamangala Stadium on July 17, 2013
Chelsea announce that midfielder Lucas Piazon has been allowed to return to Fulham on loan, despite extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have announced that they have allowed Lucas Piazon to return to Fulham on a season-long loan deal.

Last season, the Brazilian playmaker netted five goals in 30 appearances in the Championship as Fulham missed out on promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.

However, the Blues have revealed that the 23-year-old will spend another year at their West London neighbours as he continues to gain experience in English football.

The move comes at the same time that Chelsea have said that Piazon had agreed a two-year extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He has spent the last five years on various loan spells away from the club but he has been given a glimmer of hope for the future by being allowed to pen terms until 2020.

His last outing for Chelsea came in December 2012 when he was introduced as a 74th minute substitute during the 8-0 thrashing of Aston Villa.

General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
