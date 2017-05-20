Chelsea will reportedly evaluate defender Matt Miazga - currently on loan at Vitesse - before making a decision over his future.

The USA international has spent the season on loan at Vitesse where he has made 29 appearances and helped the club to the KNVB Cup.

However, according to ESPN, another loan spell for the next campaign appears likely, despite impressing the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.

In January 2016, the Blues signed the centre-back from New York Red Bulls, but he managed just two Premier League appearances during the second half of the season.

He featured in a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa before a week later, he was part of the Chelsea side which lost 1-0 at Swansea City.