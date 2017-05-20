New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to wait on decision over Matt Miazga?

Matt Miazga gives Jefferson Montero a tug during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Chelsea on April 9, 2016
Chelsea will reportedly evaluate defender Matt Miazga - currently on loan at Vitesse - before making a decision over his future.
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly decided to evaluate Matt Miagza before making a decision over his immediate future.

The USA international has spent the season on loan at Vitesse where he has made 29 appearances and helped the club to the KNVB Cup.

However, according to ESPN, another loan spell for the next campaign appears likely, despite impressing the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.

In January 2016, the Blues signed the centre-back from New York Red Bulls, but he managed just two Premier League appearances during the second half of the season.

He featured in a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa before a week later, he was part of the Chelsea side which lost 1-0 at Swansea City.

