Chelsea keen to complete David Stockdale deal?

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea are reportedly keen to complete the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale on a free transfer.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 19:23 UK

Chelsea have reportedly signalled their intent to push through a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale.

In January, it was suggested that the Blues wanted to sign the English stopper as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who was keen to move elsewhere after 18 months as second choice to Thibaut Courtois.

Neither deal materialised but with Chelsea having more time to negotiate the sale of Begovic, it appears that they want to reignite their interest in Stockdale.

According to the Daily Star, the Blues want to complete the free transfer of the former Fulham goalkeeper, who is out of contract at the Amex Stadium.

Stockdale has made 139 appearances in all competitions since joining Brighton in 2014 and will be offered terms to remain at the Seagulls for their first campaign in the Premier League.

However, after a career which has seen him represent 10 different clubs, the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge may prove too good to turn down.

