Chelsea hand new contract to defender Jake Clarke-Salter

Fans arrive at Stamford Bridge prior to the FA Cup game between Chelsea and Manchester City on February 20, 2016
Chelsea announce that young defender Jake Clarke-Salter has signed a new four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Friday, July 14, 2017

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter has signed a new four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old has made just one appearance in the Blues first team - which came as a 74th-minute substitute against Aston Villa in 2016 - but he has been tipped to have a bright future by the West Londoners.

He remains some way off being handed another chance by the Premier League champions, but they have shown faith in his ability by handing him a deal which will run until 2021.

Clarke-Salter spent part of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, but injury restricted him to just 12 appearances in League One.

However, he played a key role for England Under-20s last month as they won the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

