Chelsea, Liverpool remain keen on Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Chelsea and Liverpool both reportedly remain keen on signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Chelsea and Liverpool have both reportedly opted to remain in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is in demand this summer and he is expected to leave the Bundesliga giants after scoring 85 goals in 128 league appearances since 2013.

A move to either AC Milan or China has been touted but according to The Sun, both the Blues and the Merseyside giants are still keen on making the attacker their biggest signing of the summer.

However, both teams face stumbling blocks ahead of getting a transfer over the line, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allegedly facing frustration with the club's board who are not keen on meeting his £65m valuation.

Chelsea are said to be more willing to reach that figure, but no deal will be completed until the future of Diego Costa has been resolved.

Aubameyang was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain but a transfer failed to materialise earlier this summer.

