New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona are reportedly considering making a big-money move for versatile Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:00 UK

Barcelona have reportedly placed Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a list of potential targets for the summer.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin but with that bid likely to be rebuffed, they have been forced to consider their options ahead of a pursuit for a right-back.

It has proven to be a problematic area during the current campaign and it appears that they will place high priority on finding a long-term replacement for Dani Alves, who left Camp Nou last summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Azpilicueta is currently one of two possibilities - the other being Bayer Leverkusen player Benjamin Henrichs - ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.

While 20-year-old Henrichs has age on his side, Azpilicueta has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and would be capable of filling the role for a number of years.

It has been claimed that he is settled in London, but the lure of Barcelona may prove tempting to Azpilicueta, who has shown his versatility in defence and at wing-back this season.

Azpilicueta has made 223 appearances in all competitions since Chelsea signed him from Marseille in 2012.

Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Read Next:
Barca draw up four-man transfer list?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cesar Azpilicueta, Hector Bellerin, Dani Alves, Benjamin Henrichs, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea offer Southampton cash plus Andreas Christensen for Virgil van Dijk
Wanyama: 'Spurs have not given up hope'Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaKylian Mbappe 'watches Chelsea games'Report: PL giants join Schick race
Pedro hails "best" Chelsea goalHazard was "scared" before Everton tripConte delighted with strength in depthOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Conte: 'Ake can stand in for Luiz'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Barcelona News
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?
 Xavi Hernandez for Barcelona on December 7, 2014
Xavi: 'Cristiano Ronaldo up against best footballer ever in Lionel Messi'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Christian Eriksen 'focused on Tottenham Hotspur amid Barcelona speculation'
Jordi Alba reveals Barcelona frustrationBarca draw up four-man transfer list?Enrique pleased to "wear Espanyol down"Luis Suarez: 'Goal drought not an issue'Result: Barcelona return to top of La Liga
Live Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happenedInter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?Real Madrid hoping to nab Barca youngster?Enrique: 'Neymar will control his temper'Barca report Malaga president over "scum" comment
> Barcelona Homepage
More Bayer Leverkusen News
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?
 Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Agent denies Julian Brandt Bayern Munich deal
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
Leno 'honoured' by Real Madrid talkResult: Atletico ease into last eight of CLTeam News: Three up top for Atleti against BayerLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Bayer - as it happenedBayern 'want Liverpool target Brandt'
Bayer Leverkusen sack Roger SchmidtReal Madrid 'following Julian Brandt'Result: Atletico secure first-leg advantageTeam News: Oblak returns to make Atletico benchLive Commentary: Bayer 2-4 Atletico - as it happened
> Bayer Leverkusen Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 