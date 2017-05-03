Barcelona are reportedly considering making a big-money move for versatile Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barcelona have reportedly placed Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a list of potential targets for the summer.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin but with that bid likely to be rebuffed, they have been forced to consider their options ahead of a pursuit for a right-back.

It has proven to be a problematic area during the current campaign and it appears that they will place high priority on finding a long-term replacement for Dani Alves, who left Camp Nou last summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Azpilicueta is currently one of two possibilities - the other being Bayer Leverkusen player Benjamin Henrichs - ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.

While 20-year-old Henrichs has age on his side, Azpilicueta has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and would be capable of filling the role for a number of years.

It has been claimed that he is settled in London, but the lure of Barcelona may prove tempting to Azpilicueta, who has shown his versatility in defence and at wing-back this season.

Azpilicueta has made 223 appearances in all competitions since Chelsea signed him from Marseille in 2012.