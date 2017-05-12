Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois warns his side to expect a "very hard game" when they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

The Blues will go into the match knowing that victory will see them crowned Premier League champions following their 3-0 triumph over relegated Middlesbrough on Monday.

Courtois is eager to wrap the title up at the first possible opportunity, but is expecting the Baggies to put up a fight despite having little to play for themselves.

"We hope to do it at the first attempt. We know West Brom are a hard team to play against - we had a very tough game here (1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in December)," he told reporters.

"Every opponent who goes there has a hard game, they are eighth in the league and have had a very good year. They might not have the pressure to win the game in terms of their league position but nobody wants to be the team that loses and let other guys have their parties.

"They will give us a very hard game there and we have to stay focused like we were at Everton and against Middlesbrough."

Even if Chelsea fail to beat West Brom, they would need just one win from their final two games against Watford and Sunderland, both of which come at Stamford Bridge.