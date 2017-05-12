May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Chelsea
 

Thibaut Courtois wary of West Bromwich Albion test

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois warns his side to expect a "very hard game" when they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned his side to expect a "very hard game" when they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

The Blues will go into the match knowing that victory will see them crowned Premier League champions following their 3-0 triumph over relegated Middlesbrough on Monday.

Courtois is eager to wrap the title up at the first possible opportunity, but is expecting the Baggies to put up a fight despite having little to play for themselves.

"We hope to do it at the first attempt. We know West Brom are a hard team to play against - we had a very tough game here (1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in December)," he told reporters.

"Every opponent who goes there has a hard game, they are eighth in the league and have had a very good year. They might not have the pressure to win the game in terms of their league position but nobody wants to be the team that loses and let other guys have their parties.

"They will give us a very hard game there and we have to stay focused like we were at Everton and against Middlesbrough."

Even if Chelsea fail to beat West Brom, they would need just one win from their final two games against Watford and Sunderland, both of which come at Stamford Bridge.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 