Thibaut Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims that his side do not have as much pressure on their shoulders as their Premier League title rivals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that his side do not have as much pressure on their shoulders as the chasing pack in the Premier League title race.

Antonio Conte's men have won 14 of their last 15 league outings to build a seven-point gap at the top of the table as they bid to regain the title they won in 2015.

The Blues host struggling Hull City in their next league game, and Courtois is hopeful of continuing their momentum ahead of a title showdown with Liverpool at the end of the month.

"Obviously if you are in front, you have the pressure of wanting to keep that gap. But we are seven or eight points clear and the pressure is more on the other teams than us," he told reporters.

"If you are like we were last year, when we were having a rough time, it is harder to get those wins and you always have a bit of bad luck.

"This year, everything is in our favour so we try to keep the momentum and just win our games. The most important thing is we can go to Anfield with the biggest gap possible."

Chelsea have already amassed more points this season than they did in the entire 2015-16 campaign.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte backs Spurs for title challenge
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'to assess Diego Costa fitness on Tuesday'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "Money is not everything"
Conte 'will not hold Costa peace talks'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier LeagueCourtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Costa'Monaco reject £45m bid for Radamel Falcao?
Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Pochettino takes swipe at title rivals ChelseaChelsea to make £75m move for Muller?Liverpool, Everton target keen on Prem moveConte, Costa talks 'planned for next week'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand