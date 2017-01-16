Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims that his side do not have as much pressure on their shoulders as their Premier League title rivals.

Antonio Conte's men have won 14 of their last 15 league outings to build a seven-point gap at the top of the table as they bid to regain the title they won in 2015.

The Blues host struggling Hull City in their next league game, and Courtois is hopeful of continuing their momentum ahead of a title showdown with Liverpool at the end of the month.

"Obviously if you are in front, you have the pressure of wanting to keep that gap. But we are seven or eight points clear and the pressure is more on the other teams than us," he told reporters.

"If you are like we were last year, when we were having a rough time, it is harder to get those wins and you always have a bit of bad luck.

"This year, everything is in our favour so we try to keep the momentum and just win our games. The most important thing is we can go to Anfield with the biggest gap possible."

Chelsea have already amassed more points this season than they did in the entire 2015-16 campaign.