Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns his side that they have won nothing yet despite sitting six points clear at the top of the table following a 12-match winning run.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned his side that there is still a long way to go in the Premier League title race.

The Blues have established themselves as favourites to regain the title following a club-record run of 12 consecutive victories, building a six-point gap over second-placed Liverpool.

However, Conte insists that they have won nothing yet and stressed that their winning streak would only count for something if they maintain their form throughout the second half of the season.

"At the start of the season, not one coach, not one person, not one journalist trusted in this team to fight for the title in this league this season," he told reporters.

"To have 12 wins in a row is a great achievement, but it's not enough to win the league at this point of the season. I'm pleased that the opinion is changing. I'm a bit worried because, when the opinion changes quickly, you must pay attention.

"We have only six points more than the second team and seven from the third team. It's a long way before we arrive at the end of the season."

Chelsea will look to equal the all-time record for consecutive Premier League wins in a single season when they host Stoke City on New Year's Eve.

