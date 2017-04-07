Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is still open'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that the Premier League title race is still open despite his side sitting seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that the Premier League title race is still open despite his side enjoying a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Blues gave second-place Tottenham Hotspur a glimmer of hope when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, but quickly returned to form by beating Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Conte acknowledged that it is now a two-horse race at the top of the table, but stressed that his side have won nothing yet with eight games of the season still remaining.

"This race is open. I think now I can see two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, in this race. But anything can happen because there are 24 points (to play for) and other rivals can go in this race," he told reporters.

"I don't think it's an advantage [playing after Tottenham]. There's always pressure. If they win, if they lose, if they draw. It's the same.

"It's very important for us to look at ourselves and not the others. Tottenham's result is important, but our results are the most important things."

Chelsea will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is still open'
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola play down reported bust-up at Stamford Bridge
Moses available for Chelsea after injury returnPochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"Conte not expecting Pirlo to join coaching staffConte "happy to stay" at ChelseaCourtois says Chelsea must keep Hazard
Griezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Chelsea receive boost in chase for winger?Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitReport: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnDiego Costa to avoid retrospective action
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is still open'
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Pau Lopez is ready to fill in if required'
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino refuses to engage in "mind games" with Antonio Conte
Pochettino unsure of Harry Kane inclusionHarry Kane returns to Tottenham trainingVertonghen backs Janssen to succeed for SpursVertonghen: 'Spurs hope Chelsea get stressed'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Pochettino: 'Spurs are fighting again'Result: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea 1-3 Tottenham - as it happened
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 