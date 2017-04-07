Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that the Premier League title race is still open despite his side sitting seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues gave second-place Tottenham Hotspur a glimmer of hope when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, but quickly returned to form by beating Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Conte acknowledged that it is now a two-horse race at the top of the table, but stressed that his side have won nothing yet with eight games of the season still remaining.

"This race is open. I think now I can see two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, in this race. But anything can happen because there are 24 points (to play for) and other rivals can go in this race," he told reporters.

"I don't think it's an advantage [playing after Tottenham]. There's always pressure. If they win, if they lose, if they draw. It's the same.

"It's very important for us to look at ourselves and not the others. Tottenham's result is important, but our results are the most important things."

Chelsea will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.