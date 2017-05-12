Chelsea manager Antonio Conte urges his players to keep their focus as they look to clinch the Premier League title, but also tells them to enjoy the situation.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "excited" by the prospect of winning the Premier League title in his debut season at the club.

Monday night's 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough moved the Blues to within one win of being crowned champions - something they could achieve on Friday night when they face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Conte is keen for his side to maintain their focus ahead of their trip to the Midlands, but also believes that they should enjoy the situation they currently find themselves in.

"We must be excited to live this type of situation. We are very close to reach a great target," he told Chelsea TV.

"At the same time we have to keep the right concentration, to live the moment with calm, but with the right focus. It's important because we earned to live this moment with good excitement."

Conte could still mark his debut season in English football with a double having reached the final of the FA Cup too.