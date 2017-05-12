May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte "excited" by title prospect

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte urges his players to keep their focus as they look to clinch the Premier League title, but also tells them to enjoy the situation.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "excited" by the prospect of winning the Premier League title in his debut season at the club.

Monday night's 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough moved the Blues to within one win of being crowned champions - something they could achieve on Friday night when they face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Conte is keen for his side to maintain their focus ahead of their trip to the Midlands, but also believes that they should enjoy the situation they currently find themselves in.

"We must be excited to live this type of situation. We are very close to reach a great target," he told Chelsea TV.

"At the same time we have to keep the right concentration, to live the moment with calm, but with the right focus. It's important because we earned to live this moment with good excitement."

Conte could still mark his debut season in English football with a double having reached the final of the FA Cup too.

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 