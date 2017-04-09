Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea thriving under pressure from rivals'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte say that he is "very happy" to continue being put under pressure by Tottenham Hotspur, as Chelsea attempt to get over the line at the top of the table.
Sunday, April 9, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that being put under pressure to continue winning games by Tottenham Hotspur can only be a good thing for his side.

The Blues saw their lead at the top of the Premier League temporarily cut to just four points ahead of their evening kickoff with Bournemouth on Saturday, following an earlier 4-0 win for Spurs over Watford.

Chelsea did not crumble, however, themselves picking up all three points with a 3-1 triumph on the South Coast, and Conte admits that he is revelling in the end-of-season pressure.

"It wasn't easy to play this game after the win of Tottenham, but our reaction, our answer was very good," he told reporters. "We started the game very well, with good concentration and focus. You can feel a bit of the pressure, but it's normal - when you play after your opponent that you will see your opponent very close.

"I'm very happy to face this type of situation, and to play with only four points from our opponent. I like the pressure, if I don't see pressure I put pressure on. Because I think under the pressure you get the best from yourself."

Chelsea, with five wins in their last six outings, face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their next league match.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea withstood pressure well, says Conte
