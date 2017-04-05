Antonio Conte stresses that Chelsea remain in a dominant position at the top of the Premier League, but admits that "anything can happen" in the remaining weeks.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged his players to remain focused as they enter a "very important part of the season", having seen the Premier League title race potentially open back up.

The Blues' surprise 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 success over Burnley the same day, has seen the deficit at the top reduced from 10 points to seven.

Spurs can close the gap further when taking on strugglers Swansea City on Tuesday evening, a little over 24 hours before Chelsea face a tougher opposition in Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was quick to point out that his side still boast a more-than-healthy advantage at the top of the division, but is cautious of City's counter-attacking threat as Chelsea attempt to return back to winning ways.

"It's a very important part of the season for many teams, not only us. We have to continue working very hard in the same way," he told reporters. "To work very hard, prepare in the right way for every game and keep the concentration.

"But at this point I'm pleased with my players because I'm always seeing a great commitment by my players, then it can happen you can lose a game but I think we didn't deserve to lose the game against Crystal Palace but football is wonderful also for this type of result.

"It's normal that with 27 points available anything can happen in the league, but we are in a really good position. We must now play with great attention when we go forward because of Man City's counter-attacking threat.

"We haven't had many days to prepare for this game but it's the same for Man City. These teams have a clear identity. Both teams will be trying to win the game tomorrow. It won't be easy because they are a very good team."

Following a run of eight wins in a row against Man City between 2005 and 2009, Chelsea have won just five of the last 15 top-flight encounters.