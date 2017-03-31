Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea deserve to win Premier League title'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that his side "deserve" to win the Premier League title, but warns against complacency over the final 10 games of the season.
Friday, March 31, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side deserve to win the Premier League title this season, but warned that there is still time for things to change.

Chelsea have taken 59 points from the last 66 on offer to storm 10 points clear at the top of the table, a lead they look highly unlikely to throw away over the final 10 games of the campaign.

Just seven more wins will guarantee a second title in the space of three years for the club, but Conte is eager to avoid complacency creeping in to his side's game.

"I think we deserve to win, but there are 10 games to go. For sure our opponents don't want to accept that Chelsea is champions," he told reporters.

"Football is full of surprises. In my experience as a footballer, I won a lot, but I think I lost more. For this reason, I want to keep our feet on the ground. It's very important, this.

"We want to build something important for the present and the future. I think we have just started (on) our path."

Chelsea will host London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday looking to take another step closer to the title.

