Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Chelsea

Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught in Premier League title race'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists that Chelsea can still be caught in the Premier League title race despite sitting five points clear at the top of the table.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that Chelsea can still be caught in the Premier League title race this season.

Antonio Conte's side stormed to the top of the table courtesy of a 13-match winning streak, which finally came to an end at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their last league outing.

Despite that defeat, Chelsea still boast a five-point lead over second-place Liverpool, but Ranieri warned that there is still a long way to go in the race as he prepares to welcome his former club to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

"Yes, they can be caught. They started not so well but after a few matches Conte understood the team and the players. They made a good start and lost to Tottenham after 13 (straight wins) which is an amazing achievement. We expect a lot from them but we are ready to fight and win," he told reporters.

"Yes it's harder (to win from the front). But I think everyone wants to be up there and not behind, that is much better. But the league is very long and they must be careful. I am a sporting man, I want the best to win the title but of course, if I had to give someone the title, why not Chelsea?

"I expect a strong reaction from them. They are old champions and they want to make up for defeat. Last season was something strange. This season it's normal. Chelsea are in the first position and Leicester are there (15th) - that's all, last season was strange. We'll come back, don't worry."

Chelsea are currently nine points better off than eventual champions Leicester were at the same stage of last season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught in Premier League title race'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere'Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'Chelsea planning tour of China, Japan?PSG to move for Michy Batshuayi?Antonio Conte named manager of the month
Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaChelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'Stamford Bridge redevelopment approved
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught in Premier League title race'
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Tony Pulis confirms West Bromwich Albion interest in Jeffrey Schlupp
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaRanieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Premier League games to be postponed?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundRanieri named as FIFA Coach of the Year
Leicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?Ranieri praises "unbelievable" debutant NdidiTeam News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMahrez named African Footballer of the Year
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version