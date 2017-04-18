Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic insists that his side are not feeling the heat in the Premier League title race despite seeing a 10-point lead cut to four this month.

The Blues began the month with a 10-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur, but defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United, coupled with relentless form from Spurs, has seen the gap cut to four.

However, Begovic is confident that the team contains the players to bounce back from their recent dip in form and see the title race out over the final six games of the season.

"It's not getting nervy. We are an experienced group of players who have been there and done this before. We have to just focus on getting better for the next game," he told the club's official website.

We'll bounce back. There is still lots to play for this season. We just have to do our job. We still have a four-point advantage which at the beginning of the season we would have taken at this stage.

"We are still in a good position and we just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we pick up the points we need it doesn't matter what Spurs do."

Chelsea's next match comes against Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup before they return to league action at home to Southampton.