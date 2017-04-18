Asmir Begovic: 'No nerves in Chelsea camp'

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic insists that his side are not feeling the heat in the Premier League title race despite seeing a 10-point lead cut to four this month.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has insisted that the players are not feeling the pressure despite seeing their lead at the top of the Premier League table dwindle in recent weeks.

The Blues began the month with a 10-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur, but defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United, coupled with relentless form from Spurs, has seen the gap cut to four.

However, Begovic is confident that the team contains the players to bounce back from their recent dip in form and see the title race out over the final six games of the season.

"It's not getting nervy. We are an experienced group of players who have been there and done this before. We have to just focus on getting better for the next game," he told the club's official website.

We'll bounce back. There is still lots to play for this season. We just have to do our job. We still have a four-point advantage which at the beginning of the season we would have taken at this stage.

"We are still in a good position and we just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we pick up the points we need it doesn't matter what Spurs do."

Chelsea's next match comes against Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup before they return to league action at home to Southampton.

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Antonio Conte: 'Title race is 50-50'
>
View our homepages for Asmir Begovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Eden Hazard deal'
 Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
AC Milan 'renew interest in Cesc Fabregas'
Wilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveBegovic: 'No nerves in Chelsea camp'Neville questions John Terry timingYoung: 'We expected to beat Chelsea'Arsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?
West Brom remain keen on signing Terry?Lampard: 'Terry deserves total respect'MLS clubs show no interest in John Terry?Chelsea chief hails departing skipper TerryJohn Terry to leave Chelsea at end of season
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is 50-50'
 Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Asmir Begovic: 'No nerves in Chelsea camp'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Frank Lampard: 'Dele Alli deserves PFA nomination above Alexis Sanchez'
Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham resultCook slams Spurs fans for cheering Wilshere injuryMan Utd eyeing Ross Barkley swoop?Alli in line for bumper new Spurs deal?Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'
Kane: 'I am glad to be back playing'Result: Spurs blow away Bournemouth to cut gap to fourTeam News: Kane back in Spurs starting XILive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedDele Alli taking inspiration from Gerrard
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 