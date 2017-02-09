Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that the title race is not yet over despite his side enjoying a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea have won 16 and lost just one of their last 18 matches in the Premier League, picking up 49 points from the last 54 on offer to storm ahead of the chasing pack.

Last Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal saw the Blues take another step towards the title, but Conte warned that his side cannot afford to let their momentum fade over the final 14 games of the season.

"Now we are on top of the table, but this league is very tough. For me now it's important to continue to push and to exploit this momentum," he told BBC Sport.

"If you send the right signal for us and not for the other opponents, it's very important."

Chelsea will look to continue their relentless form when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.