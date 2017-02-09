Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is not over'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that the title race is not yet over despite his side enjoying a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 16:55 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that the Premier League title race is not yet over despite his side's commanding nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea have won 16 and lost just one of their last 18 matches in the Premier League, picking up 49 points from the last 54 on offer to storm ahead of the chasing pack.

Last Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal saw the Blues take another step towards the title, but Conte warned that his side cannot afford to let their momentum fade over the final 14 games of the season.

"Now we are on top of the table, but this league is very tough. For me now it's important to continue to push and to exploit this momentum," he told BBC Sport.

"If you send the right signal for us and not for the other opponents, it's very important."

Chelsea will look to continue their relentless form when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'There's time to catch Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is not over'
 David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?
Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England returnKoeman hopeful of new Lukaku contractCourtois dismisses 'title advantage' talkPochettino: 'There's time to catch Chelsea'Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?
Lampard "in awe" when facing Barca at Camp NouLallana: 'We can learn from Chelsea'Ibrahimovic: 'We won't give up on title'Cesc Fabregas wanted by Real Madrid?Atletico would "love" Costa return
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version