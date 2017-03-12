Mar 12, 2017 at 3.45pm UK at ​Amsterdam Arena
Ajax
3-0
FC Twente
Younes (55'), Dolberg (67', 90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Bertrand Traore unmoved by criticism from Ajax fans

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Bertrand Traore, who is on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, claims that he is not interested in criticism of his performances.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12:23 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Bertrand Traore has claimed that he 'does not give a shit' what Ajax supporters think of him.

The attacker, who is on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, has scored seven times in 27 appearances for the Dutch club this season.

Traore has struggled to find consistency in a wide position, however, and was sarcastically cheered off the field when he was substituted in Ajax's league match against Twente on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old, however, has insisted that he 'gives everything to win' and is not interested in criticism of his performances.

"I give everything to win," the Burkina Faso international told Goal.com. "I don't give a shit about side issues like that. I don't want to speak about other people as well. Of course we feel tired as a team. We have played a lot of matches this season, so it's logical that your legs are starting to feel that."

Traore joined Chelsea from Auxerre in 2013 and has made 16 appearances for his parent club in all competitions, scoring four times in the process.

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea confirm Traore loan move
>
View our homepages for Bertrand Traore, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
 France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'Chelsea have respect of Manchester United'
Traore unmoved by criticism from fansEden Hazard determined to lift FA CupArsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Conte warns players to be wary of PogbaPremier League trio tracking Canada ace?
Piazon injury return ahead of scheduleWest Brom pondering summer Terry bidConte: 'Terry still very important'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester UnitedFellaini: 'United will show quality'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Ajax News
Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Bertrand Traore unmoved by criticism from Ajax fans
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Europa League roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Manchester United draw
 Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Report: Everton manager Ronald Koeman scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outKlopp: 'Kasper Dolberg a great player'Ajax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'Eredivisie loses Champions League spotEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Norwich complete loan deal for DijksWatford to swoop for Tim Krul?Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Man United show interest in Ajax youngster?
> Ajax Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 