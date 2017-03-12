Bertrand Traore, who is on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, claims that he is not interested in criticism of his performances.

Bertrand Traore has claimed that he 'does not give a shit' what Ajax supporters think of him.

The attacker, who is on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, has scored seven times in 27 appearances for the Dutch club this season.

Traore has struggled to find consistency in a wide position, however, and was sarcastically cheered off the field when he was substituted in Ajax's league match against Twente on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old, however, has insisted that he 'gives everything to win' and is not interested in criticism of his performances.

"I give everything to win," the Burkina Faso international told Goal.com. "I don't give a shit about side issues like that. I don't want to speak about other people as well. Of course we feel tired as a team. We have played a lot of matches this season, so it's logical that your legs are starting to feel that."

Traore joined Chelsea from Auxerre in 2013 and has made 16 appearances for his parent club in all competitions, scoring four times in the process.