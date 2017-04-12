General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois: 'There are no easy games for Chelsea'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that there are "no easy games" for the team as they try to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that he and his teammates cannot get complacent as they edge closer to winning the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's side currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the table with seven games left to play.

The Blues have led the way for five months, but they suffered a wobble when they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at the start of April, and Tottenham Hotspur are well positioned to pounce if Chelsea slip up again.

The Blues face a difficult task on Sunday when they face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side at Old Trafford.

"To win the title, we just have to do the same as we have done over the last few months. We have to try to win our games and we have to stay calm, whatever happens," the London Evening Standard quotes Courtois as saying.

"Maybe it will happen that we don't win two games in a row, but we are seven points clear so we have to keep on doing our thing.

"The teams we are playing will be a factor because they will have more to play for. We will face teams who are fighting relegation or battling to get into Europe, so there are no easy games from now until the end of the season."

Chelsea have lost just four times in the league this season.

Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly brings the ball forward against Charlton Athletic on December 26, 2003
Read Next:
Desailly: 'Chelsea have been amazing'
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'There are no easy games for Chelsea'
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of luring Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Bernabeu'
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
Desailly: 'Hazard unlikely to join Real Madrid'Desailly: 'Chelsea have been amazing'Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger?Alonso: 'We knew we needed to beat Bournemouth'Diego Costa hints at unhappiness in London
Foxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?Lampard: 'Terry a positive influence on Chelsea'Chelsea to continue Lucas Biglia pursuit?Real Madrid considering N'Golo Kante bid?Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 