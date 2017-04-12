Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that there are "no easy games" for the team as they try to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that he and his teammates cannot get complacent as they edge closer to winning the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's side currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the table with seven games left to play.

The Blues have led the way for five months, but they suffered a wobble when they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace at the start of April, and Tottenham Hotspur are well positioned to pounce if Chelsea slip up again.

The Blues face a difficult task on Sunday when they face Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side at Old Trafford.

"To win the title, we just have to do the same as we have done over the last few months. We have to try to win our games and we have to stay calm, whatever happens," the London Evening Standard quotes Courtois as saying.

"Maybe it will happen that we don't win two games in a row, but we are seven points clear so we have to keep on doing our thing.

"The teams we are playing will be a factor because they will have more to play for. We will face teams who are fighting relegation or battling to get into Europe, so there are no easy games from now until the end of the season."

Chelsea have lost just four times in the league this season.