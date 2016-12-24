General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

John Terry: 'Chelsea are looking really good'

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Chelsea captain John Terry says that his side are "looking really good" since manager Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation.
Chelsea captain John Terry has praised the form of his side since manager Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

The Blues have stormed to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a run of 11 victories in a row, and could make it a club-record 12 if they beat Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Terry has featured for just six minutes of that run after losing his place in the side following an injury, but he is delighted with how things are going for the team.

"The formation changed and the manager kind of had it in mind pre-season so we'd done a lot of work tactically on playing three at the back, et cetera," he told Soccer AM.

"We lost the two games, Liverpool at home and then Arsenal away, and the manager's just decided to switch and it's worked. The team's been looking really good, it's been really good to see.

"I think it's taken other teams by surprise a little bit because we've not seen that many formation for so many years in the Premier League."

Chelsea, who are currently six points clear at the top of the table, have won the title on the four previous occasions that they have been top at Christmas.

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version